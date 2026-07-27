Vita Vea Requests Trade From Buccaneers

Jul 27, 2026, 7:12 PM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade from the team after failed attempts at a contract extension, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 31-year-old former 12th overall pick in 2018 from the University of Washington is getting ready to enter his ninth year with the Bucs in what is the final year of the four-year, $71 million deal he signed with the team in January of 2022. Vea is scheduled to make $18 million this year. He continued to be an interior defensive line stalwart for Tampa in 2025 in his eighth year in the league, recording 34 tackles (16 solo), 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 17 starts. Vea also played in 760 defensive snaps last year, which were the second-most of his career. He was a hold-in during mandatory minicamp and will likely do the same for the start of training camp this week with the Buccaneers as he continues to push for a new contract.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo