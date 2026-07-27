Jalen Tolbert Worth Watching in Deeper Redraft Leagues
Jalen Tolbert has a real chance to earn snaps, but he still has to separate from one of the league's least settled receiver rooms. His final season in Dallas ended with 18 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown across 13 games. The better case comes from 2024, when Tolbert posted 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven scores. Miami gave him regular work throughout minicamp. He produced a gain of at least 15 yards on the opening day, caught intermediate throws during the second practice, and found the end zone on Day 3. Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell were involved as well, while rookies Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. give the Dolphins several other options. The move to Malik Willis also leaves this passing game with plenty to prove. RotoBaller ranks Tolbert WR89 in PPR leagues. He is worth monitoring in deeper formats because the depth chart is open, but standard-league managers can wait until training camp reveals whether his spring involvement turns into a real role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller