Jake Tonges Active at 49ers Camp
Jake Tonges was active during the team's first training camp practice Sunday, with 49ers.com reporting that quarterback Brock Purdy connected with him during team periods. The report did not include a target or reception total, so the early involvement should not be treated as evidence of a major role change. Tonges caught 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games in 2025 after entering the season without a regular-season NFL reception. Four of those touchdowns came from inside the opponent's 20-yard line, and San Francisco re-signed him to a two-year contract in March. Tonges could receive additional opportunities while George Kittle (Achilles) remains on the Active/PUP list, though Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis, and Tanner McLachlan are also part of the tight end room. Tonges is worth monitoring in deeper formats during Kittle's recovery, but one early camp connection with Purdy is not enough to establish a dependable fantasy role.
Source: 49ers.com
Source: 49ers.com