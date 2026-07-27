Mike Evans Stands Out on Day 1 of Training Camp
Mike Evans was named an early standout in his first training camp practice with the San Francisco 49ers, with The Athletic's Matt Barrows pointing to a pair of long connections from quarterback Brock Purdy. Evans signed a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason after 12 Hall of Fame-level seasons with the Buccaneers, and big things are expected in a Kyle Shanahan offense that should frequently see him deployed out of two-receiver sets. An injury-marred 2025 campaign marked Evans' first season without reaching 1,000 receiving yards, but he's looking to bounce back in a big way, and it looks as if his chemistry with Purdy is already being established. Evans is RotoBaller's WR26 and a sleeper candidate for a WR1 finish with a bit of touchdown luck in his age-33 season.
Source: Matt Barrows - The Athletic
Source: Matt Barrows - The Athletic