Justice Hill Is a PPR Specialist, Not a True Handcuff
Justice Hill is healthy again and remains the clear change-of-pace option behind Derrick Henry. A neck injury ended his 2025 season after 10 games, but Hill looked fully recovered during offseason practices. Before going down, he caught 21 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown while adding 93 yards and two scores on only 18 carries. That usage says plenty about where his fantasy value comes from. Hill set career highs with 42 receptions, 383 receiving yards, and three touchdowns the year before, yet he has never handled more than 84 carries in a season. Henry is still the centre of Baltimore's backfield after rushing 307 times for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025. Hill can spell him, protect the quarterback, and stay involved when the Ravens throw, but there is little reason to expect a large rushing workload while Henry is healthy. RotoBaller ranks Hill RB66 in PPR leagues. He is worth a late look in deeper formats that reward receptions, though his weekly role is too small for most standard drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller