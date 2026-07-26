Seahawks Unsure if Nick Emmanwori Will Play in Season Opener

Jul 26, 2026, 12:13 PM ET
When asked if safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) will be ready for the Week 1 season opener on Sept. 9, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said, "I don't know," according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Emmanwori opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and while the Seahawks are optimistic that he'll be ready to go for the rematch of the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, nothing is guaranteed. The 22-year-old second-rounder in 2025 from South Carolina recently had surgery for an ankle injury that stemmed from days before the Super Bowl. Emmanwori still suited up in the Super Bowl victory over New England, but his recent surgery might push his 2026 season debut back a bit. The good news for the Seahawks' defense is that this isn't expected to be a long-term issue, so Emmanwori shouldn't have to open the regular season on the PUP list. Emmanwori was a key member of Seattle's lockdown defense as a rookie, recording 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, an interception, and 11 pass breakups in 14 regular-season games.--Keith HernandezSource: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell