Kendrick Bourne Is a Sell in Dynasty Leagues
Kendrick Bourne had two huge games last season. Almost everything else was empty. He caught 15 passes for 284 yards in Weeks 5 and 6 while San Francisco was missing several of its regular targets, then totaled 22 catches for 267 yards over his other 14 appearances. Arizona still gave him a two-year deal, and his history with Mike LaFleur should help him settle in as the third receiver. That role is better for the Cardinals than it is for fantasy managers. Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride already command the attention in this passing game, and the quarterback job remains unsettled. Bourne turns 31 in August, so rebuilders should move him for whatever they can get. Contenders only need to hold in leagues deep enough for an injury-away veteran to matter. He may have a usable week or two if Arizona loses a starter, but the path to steady targets is narrow. There is no long-term value to wait on here.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller