Broncos Counting on J.K. Dobbins to Replicate 2025 Performance?
J.K. Dobbins can replicate his performance across the first 10 weeks" of the 2025 season, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Dobbins got off to a hot start to his first season with Denver, recording 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries across 10 games. However, he went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 10. Dobbins has had major difficulty staying healthy to this point in his NFL career, as he's missed 36 games since the start of the 2022 season. The Broncos have younger options in their backfield in 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey and 2026 fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman, both of whom could take on a larger role in the team's offense this season. Still, Denver re-signed Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million contract this past spring, which Kosmider writes is indicative of the team's faith that he can still be a key piece in its offense. Heading into 2026, Dobbins profiles as a boom/bust flex option in redraft leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider