Isaac Guerendo Could Be Cut Ahead of 2026 Season
Isaac Guerendo did not see the field for a single offensive snap in 2025, and beat writer Eric Branch believes his time in San Francisco could be over. In a posting of 25 pre-training camp predictions, Branch has Guerendo left off the 49ers' initial 53-man roster, which would put third-round rookie Kaelon Black and 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan James in position to compete for the valuable insurance role behind 30-year-old bell cow Christian McCaffrey. An older prospect coming into the league, Guerendo is already 26 years old, and should he be forced to find a new home ahead of the 2026 season, any remaining sliver of hope still held by dynasty managers would almost certainly be dashed.
Source: Eric Branch
Source: Eric Branch