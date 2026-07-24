Michael Wilson in a Position to Succeed in Mike LaFleur's Offense
Michael Wilson thinks that new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense will put him in a "position to succeed" after his breakout 2025 campaign, according to PHNX Cardinals. "Look at the history of like the Rams with Puka and Cooper Kupp playing the Z role, the ball's gonna find you a lot," Wilson said. The 26-year-old former third-rounder from Stanford in 2023 surprisingly finished as a top-15 fantasy wideout last year, setting career highs across the board in catches (78), targets (126), receiving yards (1,006), touchdowns (seven), and yards per catch (12.9) in his third year in the NFL. The move from Kyler Murray to veteran Jacoby Brissett at QB opened the floodgates for Wilson, and it also helped that Marvin Harrison Jr. battled through several nagging injuries that caused him to miss time. Brissett is back as Arizona's starter under center, but the passing volume he had last year isn't sustainable in a new offense, and Harrison is now healthy and motivated. Wilson will be a key weapon in the Cardinals' passing game going forward, but fantasy managers shouldn't be buying his 2025 production. RotoBaller is expecting regression, ranking him as the overall WR40 for the upcoming campaign.
Source: PHNX Cardinals
Source: PHNX Cardinals