Nuggets Look to Offload Zeke Nnaji's Contract
Zeke Nnaji is on the trade block, with the Nuggets willing to attach second-round picks just to move his contract as they claw beneath the apron, per Evan Sidery. That says it all: Nnaji's four-year, $32 million extension has been a bust, leaving him buried behind Nikola Jokic and out of the rotation for three straight seasons. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes over 52 games last season, and he holds no fantasy value in any format. The only path to relevance is a trade to a thin frontcourt where he might actually play, as he flashed during an injury-fueled stretch last January. Until then, he is a cap casualty, not a fantasy target.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery