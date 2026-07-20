Jul 20, 2026, 11:27 AM ET
Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing finished fourth in the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Gibbs began the race strongly from the second position and led the first 39 laps before the race's first caution. On the restart after the first caution, Gibbs lost the lead to Denny Hamlin after he stayed out of pit road during the caution, and spent the rest of the stage taking it back. After Shane Van Gisbergen took the lead from Denny Hamlin, Gibbs passed Hamlin and then barely beat out Van Gisbergen to win the first stage on the final lap. During pit stops during the stage break, Gibbs acquired a speeding penalty and was sent to the back of the field at the beginning of the second stage. The No. 54 Toyota driver spent the rest of the race recovering from the penalty, recovering to 12th by the end of the second stage. Gibbs continued to pass cars through the final stage and eventually made it up to his eventual finishing position of fourth after passing Van Gisbergen and Bubba Wallace late in the race. With his ninth top-5 finish of the season, Gibbs remains fourth in regular-season points after 21 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com