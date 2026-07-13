Jul 13, 2026, 12:46 PM ET
Ty Gibbs finished fourth in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Gibbs started the race from 23rd and steadily advanced to the front as the race progressed. In the first stage, he went from 23rd to 12th at the end of the stage, falling short of stage points. The second stage saw Gibbs advancing into the top 10 and running there the whole time. He finished the second stage in sixth and earned five stage points as he hit Bubba Wallace and spun him out before the stage ended. Gibbs stayed out of pit road during the stage break between the second and third stages and inherited the lead as a result. The No. 54 Toyota driver went on to lead 32 laps until a lap 194 caution, where A.J. Allmendinger spun after contact from Michael McDowell. Gibbs lost the lead through the next set of pit stops during this caution and then spent the rest of the race rallying back to what would be his first career top-5 finish at EchoPark in the Cup Series. With his fourth-place run at the Atlanta track, Gibbs sits fourth in the regular season standings after 20 races. --Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com