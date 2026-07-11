Nick Kurtz Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Nick Kurtz (thumb) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 10) with a right-thumb capsule sprain and recalled catcher Brian Serven from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Kurtz suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers when he jammed his right hand while trying to catch a ball in the first inning. He will miss the end of the first half of the season, next week's All-Star Game in Philadelphia, and the start of the second half of the year next weekend. Joey Meneses was called up from the minors and made the start at first base for the A's on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, and he and Jeff McNeil could see more playing time for the team until Kurtz can return. Kurtz needs to be held in all fantasy leagues as an elite source of power at the first base position. The 23-year-old left-handed slugger is hitting .266/.405/.497 with a .902 OPS, 20 homers, 66 RBI, 61 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 334 at-bats after hitting 36 homers and driving in 86 in only 117 games played in 2025 as a rookie.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications