Is Andrew Kittredge the Closer in Baltimore?
Andrew Kittredge secured his third save of the season on Friday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals. It was also his second consecutive save this week, after earning another on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. With other options in the organization faltering, Kittredge has stepped in and slammed the door shut twice this week, offering some much-needed stability at the back end of the Baltimore bullpen. The Orioles have lost Ryan Helsley to an elbow injury, and while he awaits a second opinion, they are looking for someone to step up and claim the team's closer role. With back-to-back scoreless save conversions, they may have found their answer, making Kittredge a must-add in all fantasy formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com