Mickey Moniak a Coors-Boosted Power Target Off Waivers?
Mickey Moniak is not a five-category add, but the power is real enough to chase. The 28-year-old is hitting .279 with 15 home runs, 38 RBI, 29 runs, one steal, and a .924 OPS over 197 at-bats. He has cooled from the early-season heater, so fantasy managers should not treat this like a free batting-average anchor. Still, 15 homers in fewer than 200 at-bats is hard to ignore on the waiver wire. The batted-ball data keeps the power case alive. Moniak owns a 13.1% barrel rate, 42.8% hard-hit rate, and 89.7 mph average exit velocity, giving him enough support beyond the Coors Field boost. Available in 57% of Yahoo leagues, Moniak still has room to move before the market fully catches up. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings back him as an add in 10-team formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller