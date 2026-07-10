Jake Bennett a Priority Ratio Arm to Grab Off Waivers?
Jake Bennett is not the flashiest waiver arm, but the ratios are getting hard to ignore. The 25-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.64 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts over 47 2/3 innings through his first eight MLB starts. He kept rolling on Wednesday, holding the Chicago White Sox scoreless for seven innings while allowing four hits and striking out four in a 5-0 win. That is useful enough to move quickly, even if this is not a pure strikeout-ceiling play. Bennett's 86.9 mph average exit velocity allowed, 35.5% hard-hit rate, and .268 xwOBA allowed back up the run prevention, while the modest strikeout total keeps the fantasy profile grounded. Bennett is on 47% of Yahoo rosters, so he has not slipped by everyone. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings still back him as an add in 10-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller