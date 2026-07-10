Marlins to Keep Sandy Alcantara at This Year's Trade Deadline?
Sandy Alcantara, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "He's our franchise icon, and for us, I look forward to many years in the future and what this all becomes," owner Bruce Sherman recently said on Marlins radio. The 30-year-old Dominican hurler has gone 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA (3.86 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 92 strikeouts and 33 walks in 123 2/3 innings across 19 starts in 2026 in his ninth year in the majors, and he's posted a 2.98 ERA, 1.14 WIHP, and 20.6% strikeout rate in his last seven starts. Alcantara has won seven straight starts while giving up 16 earned runs in his last 48 1/3 frames. He'll be an absolute must-start on Friday night at home against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal