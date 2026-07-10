Robert Suarez Hasn't Resumed Throwing, Return Not Imminent
Robert Suarez (elbow) has been out since late June with inflammation in his right elbow. There was initial hope that he could return from the 15-day injured list immediately after the All-Star break on Friday, July 17, but Suarez hasn't been cleared to resume throwing yet, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. It means that the earliest the veteran reliever could return would likely be a week or two after the start of the second half next weekend. The 35-year-old Venezuelan hurler has lost a ton of fantasy value in his move to Atlanta in a setup role behind closer Raisel Iglesias after recording 76 saves with the San Diego Padres in 2024 and 2025. However, Suarez has still been valuable in deeper fantasy leagues with his 4-0 record, 0.56 ERA (2.46 FIP), 0.84 WHIP, four saves, and 26:6 K:BB in 32 innings pitched in his first year in Atlanta. He's rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues while he recovers from his elbow injury.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman