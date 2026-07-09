Stephen Silas Set to Join Darko Rajakovic's Raptors Staff

Jul 9, 2026, 9:39 AM ET
According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Toronto Raptors are expected to hire long-time NBA assistant Stephen Silas to join Darko Rajakovic's coaching staff. He replaces James Wade and Mike Batiste, who recently accepted a role with Panathinaikos. Silas brings over two decades of experience, highlighted by a three-year run as head coach of the Houston Rockets. While an assistant hire rarely carries direct fantasy value, Silas adds important offensive structure and a proven track record of guard development. With Rajakovic recently signing a multi-year extension and the front office reacquiring Kawhi Leonard
to pair with Scottie Barnes
, Toronto's rotation philosophy is taking a much clearer shape. The coaching staff now offers fantasy managers a reliable baseline for how minutes will be distributed during training camp.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Grange