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Matt Miller's 2026 Genesis Scottish Open Longshot Bets

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Brooks Koepka - PGA DFS lineup picks daily fantasy golf LIV golf betting picks

Matt Miller dives into his top longshot bets for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open sleeper plays, value bets, and under-the-radar golf betting insights.

Welcome to my weekly longshots article! The purpose of this piece is to identify players further down the board who are low-risk, high-reward wagers. For purposes of this article, I am considering longshots to be players over 80-1 on the odds list.

The wagers listed below might have playability in various sectors of the market. Please search your shops to see if you can find anything enticing.

If you have any additional questions for me, you can find me on X @MattyMillz85. I am always more than happy to answer any questions you might have. Also, stay tuned for additional announcements from me here in 2026. Big things are on the way!

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

Brooks Koepka (100-1 FanDuel)

I'll be honest, I don't know what to fully make of Brooks Koepka this week. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, the 36-year-old spent much of the past few weeks vacationing in Portugal with his family.

Despite the questionable commitment to working on his golf game recently, it's hard to ignore the five-time major champion at this type of number. Taking the off the course noise out of the equation, Koepka still ranks 9th on tour in 2026 in strokes gained approach.


To begin his 2026 season, Koepka was held back in large part because of his putting. After a putter change at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, it appears the veteran has found something on the greens. He gained over a stroke against the field putting in his 14th place finish at the Byron Nelson and was gaining a staggering 2.46 strokes per round against the field at the RBC Canadian Open before his WD.

The WD at the RBC Canadian Open  due to a hand injury, followed by a missed cut at the U.S. Open is certainly something to monitor. However, Koepka insists it was more discomfort than pain and doctors have not found any sign of nerve damage that is causing concern at the moment.

Maybe the trip to Portugal wasn't the worst thing for Koepka. He gave himself time to regroup for his upcoming starts at the Scottish Open and Open Championship, and also gave his hand a few weeks to continue to heal.

While I certainly would have preferred footage of him on the course in Portugal to that of him drinking on a boat, I've learned to never count out one of the best golfers of this generation.

 

Eugenio Chacarra (100-1 FanDuel)

Since bursting onto the pro golf scene, the story of Eugenio Chacarra has been fascinating. The former number two ranked amateur in the world turned some heads when he elected to join LIV Golf in 2022 to begin his professional career. He then won one of his first starts in Bangkok after joining LIV.


After some displeasure about a lack of pathway to premier events, Chacarra decided to leave LIV and pursue membership on the DP World Tour. He has gotten off to a fantastic start in his DP World Tour career, winning three times since March of 2025.

The highly touted amateur has already won four times across LIV and the DP World Tour since turning pro in 2022 and appears to be living up to the high expectations many had for him. While he hasn't necessarily garnered the attention of other up and coming stars in pro golf due to where he's playing, the talent has undoubtedly been on display.

I think many PGA Tour fans who haven't been following closely will be very impressed by Chacarra very soon.

Sepp Straka (150-1 FanDuel)

This is a number that stood out to me immediately on the odds board. Despite coming off consecutive poor starts, Straka offers a lot of upside this week in Scotland.

The 33-year-old has had a strong year with his irons, particularly his long irons. This week we will see a lot of approach shots from 200 yards or longer, a statistical category that has favored the Austrian in 2026. Straka ranks 8th on tour in strokes gained approach from 200-225 yards and 9th on approach from 225-250 yards.

On top of his long approach profile, Straka has had success in the past on links style golf courses and this course in particular. He finished 7th at this event last season and has previously finished T2 at the Open Championship.

Straka also has strong winning pedigree for a player this deep on the odds board. The 33-year-old has four career PGA Tour victories, two major top-tens and two Ryder Cup appearances. Should he find himself in contention on the weekend, this is not a guy who will be uncomfortable in big spots.

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More PGA Analysis and DFS Lineup Picks

2026 Genesis Scottish Open Longshot Bets
Patrick's PGA Picks: Scottish Open (Premium)
Patrick's PGA Picks: ISCO (Premium)
PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Scottish Open


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