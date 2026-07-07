July 7, 2026

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Genesis Scottish Open (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups. The PGA TOUR is in the United Kingdom for the next two weeks to play the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship, which is the final major of the season. Before heading to Royal Birkdale, the PGA TOUR and the DP World will come together just outside Edinburgh for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The Renaissance Club has hosted this event since 2019 and will continue to host it through at least 2030. The Tom Doak design is seen as a great warm-up for the links-style golf the players will face at The Open Championship, and it provides a unique opportunity for a full-field event with the combined strength of two of the top tours in the world. Since the DP World Tour is also one of the tracks LIV Golf players are using to get back to the PGA TOUR, seven LIV Golf players are in this week's field as well. While it isn't a major, it does have a very strong field and a unique course that feels very Scottish in every way. The difficulty all depends on the weather, and we'll focus on players who perform well in a variety of conditions and have a good history at this event, if possible. Last year, Chris Gotterup claimed his second career PGA TOUR win, and since then, he has added three more victories, including last week's at the John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to defend against a deep, tough field this week.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Matt Fitzpatrick ($9.9K)

It's a stacked field with Scottie Scheffler ($14K), Rory McIlroy ($12K), and Jon Rahm ($11.5K) all more expensive options than Fitzpatrick. The 31-year-old Fitzpatrick comes in with great form, though, and has had plenty of success on both the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. Fitzpatrick has nine DP World Tour victories in his career, along with five PGA TOUR wins.

Three of those five PGA TOUR titles have come in 2026. He won the Valspar Championship, teamed up with his brother to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and then defeated Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage for the second time in his career.

Not only has Fitzpatrick claimed all those wins, but he also has several other top finishes. He has 12 top-25 finishes in his 16 PGA TOUR events this year, including six top-five finishes. He finished runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open a few weeks ago, placed 22nd at the U.S. Open, and then added a fourth-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

Matt Fitzpatrick with one of the best bunker shots we've seen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ivlVsUkFm9 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 20, 2026

In the last six months, Fitzpatrick has led the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and ranks second in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He has impressive Driving Accuracy, and his precision approach game has led to him regularly being in the mix in the biggest tournaments this year.

He also has a good history at the Scottish Open, making the cut in six of his previous seven appearances, including a T6 in 2022 and a T4 last year. When it was still "just" a DP World Tour event, he finished T2 at this course in 2021 and T14 in 2019.

With a strong course history and so much momentum, Fitzpatrick brings a very high ceiling while not costing quite as much as the mega-stars in the field.

Wyndham Clark ($9.2K)

Clark has caught fire over the last six weeks, winning THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the U.S. Open. He has also added two more high finishes at Signature Events, with a T3 at the Memorial Tournament and a T5 at the Travelers Championship.

The 32-year-old leads the field in Total Strokes Gained and Strokes Gained: Putting over the last 20 rounds, while also ranking third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

Clark was having an inconsistent season before his recent momentum and had a few down years between U.S. Open triumphs. He has been excellent at this course, though, even during his down stretches. He has played this event four times in his career and finished in the top 25 in each appearance. His best finish was a T10 in 2024, and last year he posted a T11 at The Renaissance Club, where his long-iron play usually leads to success.

WYNDHAM CLARK YOU ARE RIDICULOUS! A huge fade to a few feet from 275! That left for eagle. pic.twitter.com/0RilsBicgr — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Justin Thomas ($8.6K)

Thomas got a late start to the season due to a microdiscectomy and didn't make his season debut until the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. While he hasn't truly contended for a win since then, he has shown strong form over the last two months.

In his last seven tournaments, Thomas has reeled off seven straight top-25 finishes, including a T4 at the PGA Championship and a T17 at the U.S. Open. He also finished T14 at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, with four consistent rounds of 68 or better.

Thomas ranks fourth in the field in Total Strokes Gained over the last 20 rounds and ninth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. His short game has been especially strong, which should set him up for a fun fortnight in the U.K.

Thomas has been coming to The Renaissance since before it was an official PGA TOUR event as well. He finished in the top 10 in 2019 and 2021 before missing the cut in 2022. He was back with another top-25 finish last year, when he gained strokes across all major categories and ended up T22. He's a nice value at this salary with the upside to contend if he's at his best and a very high floor as well.

Aaron Rai ($7.8K)

Before he won his first major at this year's PGA Championship and his first PGA TOUR title at the 2024 Wyndham Championship, Rai won the Scottish Open in 2020.

🇭🇰 Hong Kong Open

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scottish Open

🇰🇪 Kenya Open Aaron Rai has now won nine times as a professional including three National Opens 🏆#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/nlhkZhMIZW — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 18, 2026

He has made the cut in three of his five appearances at this venue since then, with a T4 in 2024 as his best finish since his win. Last year, he also made the cut and finished T47.

Counting his massive major win at the PGA Championship, Rai has five top-25 finishes in his last seven events. Over the last three months, he ranks 11th in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach.

After that win, he posted top-12 finishes at the Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open, so his bit win was not just an outlier, and his past success on this track makes him a great mid-range value to use this week.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra ($7.6K)

If you're looking for a rising star from the DP World Tour side of the field, Lopez-Chacarra is a strong candidate to consider. The 26-year-old from Spain won two straight starts on the DP World Tour in June. He won the KLM Open in the Netherlands and the DS Automobiles 83° Open d’Italia, giving him three career wins on the DP World Tour in the last two years.

WIN NUMBER THREE FOR EUGENIO CHACARRA 🏆#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/A5XvGt4TJG — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 28, 2026

Chacarra joined LIV Golf in 2022 and played three years for LIV, claiming a victory at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. He also won in 2023 on the Asian Tour at the St Andrews Bay Championship. He left LIV after three seasons and earned his full-time DP World Tour status by winning the Hero Indian Open in March of 2025, while playing on a sponsor's exemption.

In 2026, he has those two wins as part of eight top-25 finishes in his last 10 events. He missed the cut on the number at the BMW International Open last week, but he still comes in with enough form to make him a great GPP option at this salary.

He missed the cut at this event last year, but he finished third at the Alfred Dunhill Championship last December on a links-style course and has the kind of game that should play well at The Renaissance Club. He comes into the week third in the Race to Dubai Rankings, which puts him in a strong position to potentially earn a full-time PGA TOUR card for 2027. If you want to get in on the Chacarra train early, this is a great week to include the young Spaniard in your DFS builds.

Jordan L. Smith ($7.1K)

If you're looking for more value plays, including some solid plays under $7K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard for some more affordable options that I think have a strong chance of posting good finishes this week.

Smith has a great course history at The Renaissance Club with three top-25 finishes in the last four years at this event. He finished T22 last year, and his best finish was a T12 in 2023.

At the end of 2025, Smith earned his full-time PGA TOUR card by finishing as one of the top 10 players in the final Race to Dubai Rankings, not otherwise exempt for the PGA TOUR. This year, Smith has missed six cuts in 16 tournaments, but he has also posted five top-25 finishes. He finished T13 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the end of May before missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

His best finish this season was a solo third behind Fitzpatrick at the Valspar, and he also finished T16 behind Fitz at the RBC Heritage. With his strong finishes across the board, he currently sits at No. 73 in the FedExCup standings, and he'll look to make a push to the FedExCup Playoffs over the next few weeks. The top 70 make the first event, and since he's already qualified for The Open Championship, he could go a long way towards earning a playoff spot with a couple of strong showings back in Europe.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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