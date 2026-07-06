July 6, 2026

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 15 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

It's been rather slow lately on the prospect promotion front, with only a couple of promotions worth mentioning over the last couple of weeks. We're still waiting for Charlie Condon and Joshua Baez to mash their way into the Majors, and Kade Anderson remains thoroughly blocked in Seattle.

While we wait for them, we got an Owen Murphy promotion on Monday, and a couple of top hitting prospects in Seattle are now one step closer to the Majors.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

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Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Owen Murphy, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta rotation has dealt with several key injuries this season, but a reinforcement is on the way. The Braves called Owen Murphy up from Triple-A on Monday to make his Major League debut this week after spending five seasons in their farm system. In 16 starts between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Murphy has posted a 4.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11.2% walk rate, and a 27.1% strikeout rate across 81 innings. He's pitched better of late, though, posting a 2.28 ERA and 28/4 K/BB ratio over his last four starts.

OWEN MURPHY GEM. TEAM USA UP. WHO HAS IT BETTER THAN US?? 6 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 7 K pic.twitter.com/j7LE2IJYjc — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) July 2, 2026

While there's certainly some intrigue here, I'd only target Murphy in 15-team leagues or deeper, and maybe in deeper 12-team leagues. He's primarily a 3-pitch arm, going to his 4-seamer, curveball, and slider much more frequently than his sinker and changeup. Those pitches can miss plenty of bats, though, as Murphy had a 30% whiff rate in Triple-A this season. He was also dropping the walk rate as he got further removed from Tommy John surgery.

However, Murphy was allowing a decent amount of barrels and hard contact in Triple-A, and attacks hitters with below-average right-handed velocity, generally in the 92-93 mph range. Murphy is a solid prospect, but not one who I'm hustling to the waiver wire to put a claim in for. Additionally, Murphy's role with Atlanta in the short-term is a question.

Lazaro Montes, Seattle Mariners

A new addition to the Top-25 this week is Seattle's hulking outfield prospect, Lazaro Montes, who just got promoted from Double-A Arkansas to Triple-A Tacoma. In 79 Double-A games this season, Montes swatted 25 home runs with a .369 OBP and .550 SLG, but was hitting just .234. This comes after he hit just .213 in 64 Double-A games to close out the 2025 season.

With Montes, his massive raw power and ability to get on base at a high clip have been apparent for years now. He's up to 101 home runs in 453 career minor league games with a .389 OBP and .524 SLG, but I've long been questioning how low his batting average would be in the Majors. Even when he was hitting for higher averages in the lower levels of the minor leagues, Montes has never run good contact rates, and those have dipped to 63% in 2025 and 62% this season.

On top of that, Montes has an 18.1% SwStr rate and 30.4% strikeout rate this season. The power could be impactful from the get-go if he gets a September cup of coffee this season, but the terrible contact rates have made me hesitant to invest for a while now. There's also no guarantee that Montes is up this season as Seattle has brought him along slowly. But if they need an offensive boost and Montes is hitting a bunch of homers in Triple-A, it wouldn't surprise me if Montes got the call.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

There's no slowing Charlie Condon down lately. The former first-rounder has slashed .471/.514/1.176 over the last 10 days with 10 extra-base hits, six home runs, 13 runs scored, and 12 RBI in 37 plate appearances. Condon is now up to 42 extra-base hits and 20 home runs in 75 games this season, with 12 of those home runs coming in his 27 games since the beginning of June. On top of that, Condon has struck out at a respectable 21.8% clip during this stretch after having a 29.6% strikeout rate in May.

Charlie Condon has two more home runs tonight in Triple-A! He now has 16 home runs in his last 31 games.#Rockiespic.twitter.com/bfelX55CXN — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 2, 2026

Condon is ready for a shot in the Majors. There's no doubt in my mind about that. But the problem is that Condon is thoroughly blocked in Colorado. At first base, TJ Rumfield has been one of the best rookies this season, and the quartet of Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Cole Carrigg, and Troy Johnson have been performing well offensively in the outfield and designated hitter spots. I suppose Condon could join the fray and form some sort of a 1B/RF/DH rotation, but the Rockies appear to be in no hurry to bring him up.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

We all want the Jeff Passan tweet about Kade Anderson being promoted to Seattle to send baseball Twitter/X into a frenzy, but I just don't see that happening anytime soon. Sure, an injury or two could always happen, but outside of that, Anderson will likely continue biding his time in the upper minors, dominating hitters at video game levels.

Anderson now has a stellar 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 3.8% walk rate, and a 41.4% strikeout rate through 14 starts and 72.2 innings this season. But unfortunately for him, none of Seattle's six starters are in danger of losing their rotation spot any time soon. Four of them have an ERA under 3.30 over the last 30 days, Emerson Hancock just tossed seven shutout innings, and Bryan Woo isn't going to get bumped out.

Anderson will remain high in these rankings as he's the #1 pitching prospect in baseball and loudly knocking on the door to the Majors. But it's nearly impossible to formulate an ETA that I have any level of confidence in.

Additional Prospect Notes

Jonathon Long, Chicago Cubs: Long is a name to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline in four weeks. While he hasn't been as potent at the plate this season as he was last season, Long is still a hitter I could see having some fantasy value if he were to get traded to a team where he could start regularly at either first base or left field, both of which are blocked with the Cubs. Long has been heating up of late, picking up hits in each of his five games this month, and hitting five home runs in his last 16 games.

Michael Arroyo, Seattle Mariners: Arroyo also got bumped to Triple-A along with Montes. In 65 Double-A games this season, Arroyo has slashed .287/.364/.456 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 steals. His 20/20 upside from the second base position makes him one to keep an eye on, but I'd put the chances of him and Montes debuting this season at sub-20%.

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins: After spending two weeks on the IL with glute tightness, Culpepper returned to the St. Paul lineup for two games on June 28 and June 30. Hpwever, he hasn't played since then after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand. Culpepper is listed as day-to-day for now.

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