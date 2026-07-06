👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash (Redraft): Eric Cross' Rookie Rankings for Week 15

Link copied to clipboard!
Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 15 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

In This Article hide
Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis
Additional Prospect Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

It's been rather slow lately on the prospect promotion front, with only a couple of promotions worth mentioning over the last couple of weeks. We're still waiting for Charlie Condon and Joshua Baez to mash their way into the Majors, and Kade Anderson remains thoroughly blocked in Seattle.

While we wait for them, we got an Owen Murphy promotion on Monday, and a couple of top hitting prospects in Seattle are now one step closer to the Majors.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Owen Murphy, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta rotation has dealt with several key injuries this season, but a reinforcement is on the way. The Braves called Owen Murphy up from Triple-A on Monday to make his Major League debut this week after spending five seasons in their farm system. In 16 starts between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Murphy has posted a 4.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 11.2% walk rate, and a 27.1% strikeout rate across 81 innings. He's pitched better of late, though, posting a 2.28 ERA and 28/4 K/BB ratio over his last four starts.

While there's certainly some intrigue here, I'd only target Murphy in 15-team leagues or deeper, and maybe in deeper 12-team leagues. He's primarily a 3-pitch arm, going to his 4-seamer, curveball, and slider much more frequently than his sinker and changeup. Those pitches can miss plenty of bats, though, as Murphy had a 30% whiff rate in Triple-A this season. He was also dropping the walk rate as he got further removed from Tommy John surgery.

However, Murphy was allowing a decent amount of barrels and hard contact in Triple-A, and attacks hitters with below-average right-handed velocity, generally in the 92-93 mph range. Murphy is a solid prospect, but not one who I'm hustling to the waiver wire to put a claim in for. Additionally, Murphy's role with Atlanta in the short-term is a question.

 

Lazaro Montes, Seattle Mariners

A new addition to the Top-25 this week is Seattle's hulking outfield prospect, Lazaro Montes, who just got promoted from Double-A Arkansas to Triple-A Tacoma. In 79 Double-A games this season, Montes swatted 25 home runs with a .369 OBP and .550 SLG, but was hitting just .234. This comes after he hit just .213 in 64 Double-A games to close out the 2025 season.

With Montes, his massive raw power and ability to get on base at a high clip have been apparent for years now. He's up to 101 home runs in 453 career minor league games with a .389 OBP and .524 SLG, but I've long been questioning how low his batting average would be in the Majors. Even when he was hitting for higher averages in the lower levels of the minor leagues, Montes has never run good contact rates, and those have dipped to 63% in 2025 and 62% this season.

On top of that, Montes has an 18.1% SwStr rate and 30.4% strikeout rate this season. The power could be impactful from the get-go if he gets a September cup of coffee this season, but the terrible contact rates have made me hesitant to invest for a while now. There's also no guarantee that Montes is up this season as Seattle has brought him along slowly. But if they need an offensive boost and Montes is hitting a bunch of homers in Triple-A, it wouldn't surprise me if Montes got the call.

 

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

There's no slowing Charlie Condon down lately. The former first-rounder has slashed .471/.514/1.176 over the last 10 days with 10 extra-base hits, six home runs, 13 runs scored, and 12 RBI in 37 plate appearances. Condon is now up to 42 extra-base hits and 20 home runs in 75 games this season, with 12 of those home runs coming in his 27 games since the beginning of June. On top of that, Condon has struck out at a respectable 21.8% clip during this stretch after having a 29.6% strikeout rate in May.

Condon is ready for a shot in the Majors. There's no doubt in my mind about that. But the problem is that Condon is thoroughly blocked in Colorado. At first base, TJ Rumfield has been one of the best rookies this season, and the quartet of Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Cole Carrigg, and Troy Johnson have been performing well offensively in the outfield and designated hitter spots. I suppose Condon could join the fray and form some sort of a 1B/RF/DH rotation, but the Rockies appear to be in no hurry to bring him up.

 

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

We all want the Jeff Passan tweet about Kade Anderson being promoted to Seattle to send baseball Twitter/X into a frenzy, but I just don't see that happening anytime soon. Sure, an injury or two could always happen, but outside of that, Anderson will likely continue biding his time in the upper minors, dominating hitters at video game levels.

Anderson now has a stellar 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 3.8% walk rate, and a 41.4% strikeout rate through 14 starts and 72.2 innings this season. But unfortunately for him, none of Seattle's six starters are in danger of losing their rotation spot any time soon. Four of them have an ERA under 3.30 over the last 30 days, Emerson Hancock just tossed seven shutout innings, and Bryan Woo isn't going to get bumped out.

Anderson will remain high in these rankings as he's the #1 pitching prospect in baseball and loudly knocking on the door to the Majors. But it's nearly impossible to formulate an ETA that I have any level of confidence in.

Additional Prospect Notes

Jonathon Long, Chicago Cubs: Long is a name to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline in four weeks. While he hasn't been as potent at the plate this season as he was last season, Long is still a hitter I could see having some fantasy value if he were to get traded to a team where he could start regularly at either first base or left field, both of which are blocked with the Cubs. Long has been heating up of late, picking up hits in each of his five games this month, and hitting five home runs in his last 16 games.

Michael Arroyo, Seattle Mariners: Arroyo also got bumped to Triple-A along with Montes. In 65 Double-A games this season, Arroyo has slashed .287/.364/.456 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 steals. His 20/20 upside from the second base position makes him one to keep an eye on, but I'd put the chances of him and Montes debuting this season at sub-20%.

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins: After spending two weeks on the IL with glute tightness, Culpepper returned to the St. Paul lineup for two games on June 28 and June 30. Hpwever, he hasn't played since then after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand. Culpepper is listed as day-to-day for now.

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
2nd Half Breakouts: Andy's "My Guys"
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kristoffer Reitan

Could be One to Watch at Genesis Scottish Open
Shane Lowry

Playing in Scotland for the First Time Since 2023
Si Woo Kim

Trying to Erase Bad Final Round from Travelers Championship
Tyrrell Hatton

Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling in Scotland
Rasmus Hojgaard

Returns to Competitive Golf at Genesis Scottish Open
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains an Elite Wide Receiver Option Entering 2026
Ryan Gerard

Improved Putting Key to Genesis Scottish Open
Matthew Stafford

Should Redraft Managers Avoid Matthew Stafford at His Current ADP?
Alex Fitzpatrick

in Great Form Heading to Scotland
Calvin Ridley

Does Calvin Ridley Carry Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026?
PGA

Dan Brown Welcoming the Genesis Scottish Open
Dalton Kincaid

May Be Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP
Ty Simpson

is a Prime Target for Dynasty Rebuilds
Fernando Mendoza

Is Fernando Mendoza Undervalued in Redraft Leagues?
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Golden State Warriors

Lachlan Olbrich Impresses in Warriors Rout of the Spurs
James Cook III

Can James Cook III Crack the Top Five in 2026?
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
AK Okereke

Lands a Two-Way Deal With the Lakers
Tyreek Hill

Is Tyreek Hill Worthy of a Late-Round Stash in 2026 Drafts?
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Yaxel Lendeborg

Keeps Showing Multi-Category Summer League Appeal
Kendre Miller

Is Kendre Miller Already at the End of His Fantasy Career?
Emanuel Sharp

Scores 18 Points in Kings California Classic Win
Jerry Jeudy

Falling Off Draft Boards in Shallower 2026 Leagues
Nick Boyd

Hands Out 10 Assists in Warriors Blue Loss
Adou Thiero

Stuffs the Box Score in Sunday's California Classic Victory
Patrick Mahomes

How Will Patrick Mahomes Bounce Back From Significant Injury?
Milwaukee Bucks

Brandon Boston Jr. Scores 18 Points in Bucks Summer League Loss
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Cameron Carr

Impresses with 26-Point Outing
Ryan Conwell

Notches 16 Points in Loss
Matthew Golden

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Matthew Golden?
Jonas Valančiūnas

Lakers Could Target Jonas Valanciunas
Ace Bailey

Dealing with Back Spasms
Jalen Coker

Carries Sleeper Appeal for Redraft Leagues Entering 2026
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Plan to Match Offer Sheet on Peyton Watson
Jaylen Waddle

Has Jaylen Waddle's Redraft Stock Outpaced His True Value?
Daniel Jones

Dynasty Managers May Have a Buy-Low Window on Daniel Jones
Quinshon Judkins

Is Quinshon Judkins Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Cam Skattebo

Drawing High Praise From New Head Coach
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Bucky Irving

Can Bucky Irving Return to his Rookie-Season Form?
Jake Ferguson

on the Fringe of Fantasy Relevance in 2026
Mike Gesicki

2026 Value Again Tied to the Health of Those Around Him
Jay Huff

Blocks Four Shots in USA's Qualifier Win
Kirk Cousins

Unlikely to Factor into the Majority of 2026 Drafts
Jonathan Mogbo

Blocks Five Shots in Kings Summer League Win
Cody Williams

Posts 17 Points in Jazz Summer League Victory
Egor Demin

Scores 23 Points in California Classic Loss
Jaden Bradley

Lands Two-Way Deal With Raptors
Bennett Stirtz

Posts Balanced Line in First Thunder Summer League Game
Aday Mara

Fills Box Score in Thunder Summer-League Debut
Kingston Flemings

Nearly has Double-Double in Hawks Summer-League Debut
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads Kings With 25 Points in California Classic Win
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
2nd Half Breakouts: Andy's "My Guys"
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?