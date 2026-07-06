👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Second Half Breakouts for Fantasy Baseball - Andy Smith's "My Guys" (2026)

Link copied to clipboard!
Jesus Luzardo - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top 101 Starting Pitchers

Andy's second-half fantasy baseball breakouts for 2026. The MLB hitters and pitchers he's looking to acquire, including Carson Benge, Jesus Luzardo, and more.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Break is just days away. Through the first half of the season, we have seen players like Jordan Walker enjoy a long-awaited post-hype breakout campaign while pitchers such as Parker Messick and Kyle Harrison are looking like the early-season waiver-wire wonders.

In this piece, I will spotlight six players I want on all of my rosters in the second half. These players fall into a wide range of options, such as waiver-wire targets (like a relief pitcher), buy-low targets, and even "buy-at-price" targets, as their metrics suggest they could be in store for a dominant finish to the season.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @A_Smith_FS, for any questions! Additionally, be sure to use code SMITH at checkout for 50% off on all premium packages. Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Kazuma Okamoto, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto was one of my favorite players to draft if you opted to wait for a third baseman or wanted a corner infield with power upside. Unfortunately, the start of his MLB career did not go as planned, as the infielder endured some serious growing pains while adjusting to MLB pitching. In April, Okamoto posted a rough .200/.280/.322 line with a low .602 OPS over 100 plate appearances.

During this month, Okamoto hit just three home runs and held a 29:10 K:BB. Then in May, the struggles lingered as Okamoto posted a .210/.304/.470 line with a slightly higher .774 OPS.

However, since this slow start, the 30-year-old has begun to look like his advertised self. Since the start of June, Okamoto has posted a strong .287/.354/.535 slash line with four doubles, seven home runs, and a .889 OPS over his last 28 contests. While his hefty 30.1% K% has lowered his floor in points leagues, his raw power upside has begun to show in the box score.

Although his sample size in the majors is small, Okamoto was a high-end power hitter in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization (NPB) and is finally showcasing that talent in North America.

Currently, under the hood, Okamoto has generated an elite 14.9% barrel rate (91st percentile) and a 49.5% hard-hit rate (88th percentile). His .452 xSLG places him in the 72nd percentile, and his 73.2 mph average bat speed places him in the 64th percentile among qualified hitters.

His overall .225 xBA places him in the 18th percentile, which is not only very impressive but also improving by the day. As shown in the visual below, Okamoto has shown far more success against fastballs and offspeed pitches since June 1, which bodes well for his second half.

Lastly, what makes Okamoto an even more intriguing "buy" candidate is his elite Pull AIR%. While he is not only hitting the ball hard, he has optimized his swing, allowing him to go yard 19 times in the first half. His 26.2% Pull AIR% places him in the elite class of hitters and will continue to play well with his high-end barrel and hard-hit rate.

His high whiff tendencies do hurt him in points leagues, but those needing a high-impact power bat should target Okamoto. His low batting average on the surface may allow you to still acquire him for a lower price.

 

Carson Benge, OF, New York Mets

The other hitter to target in trades at a higher price (or potentially the waiver wire in those shallow leagues) is Carson Benge of the Mets. Benge turned heads in his MLB debut, going 1-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base on Opening Day. However, over his next 29 games, the former top-ranked prospect would post a low .174/.216/.228 slash line with just one home run.

This slump sent him to the waiver wire in most leagues, but those who held on have begun to reap the rewards. Since this slump, Benge has looked quite comfortable, carrying a .293/.349/.454 line with an .804 OPS, nine doubles, eight home runs, and five stolen bases.

While managers may need to pay a higher price to acquire him, given his current surge, he could still be had at a fair price, given the untapped upside in his profile.

Through his first 353 PAs in the big leagues, the former 19th overall pick has generated a dominant .285 xBA (nearly 30 points higher than his base BA) and a .449 xSLG, which is much higher than the .396 SLG in his current box score.

Even though Benge has yet to pull the ball at a minimal rate (12.1% Pull AIR%), he has generated a 92nd-percentile LA Sweet-Spot% and posted an above-average Squared-Up%.

This is a former top prospect who hit 15 home runs and swiped 22 bags over his first "full" MiLB season last summer at High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Benge has the profile to produce an elite batting average while pushing for a 20/20 campaign.

Given his growing pains, managers looking for a potential high-end OF3 could still acquire Benge at an OF4/OF5 price tag.

Last year in this same column, I recommended Ben Rice as a second-half breakout. Benge has the path to putting together a similar conclusion to this season.

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, Texas Rangers

The final hitter we will spotlight is one of the best "buy-lows" in all of fantasy. Brandon Nimmo has been a popular high-floor asset in five-outfielder leagues as he is a safe bet to hit 15+ home runs, chip in a strong batting average, and swipe double-digit bags. However, his first stint in Texas has not gone as planned, as he has held a low .258/.329/.413 line with eight home runs and three stolen bases over 84 games.

Despite the subpar play, the 33-year-old should be viewed as a top trade candidate in all formats. There may not be a more unlucky hitter in baseball than Nimmo. Nimmo places in the 93rd percentile (or higher) in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, and hard-hit rate on Baseball Savant. His .293 xBA is nearly 40 points higher than his surface-level stat, and his .527 xSLG is more than 100 points higher than his base .413 SLG.

In relation to his production last season (where he posted a .262/.324/.436 line), his xBA, xSLG, and xwOBA are all higher in 2026 by a wide margin, suggesting that when his production turns around, it will turn around fast.

This expected production has begun to show in the box score over his last 15 games, as he has a .279/.333/.475 line with seven doubles. Managers needing a boost to their outfield should not wait long to pick up Nimmo.

The 33-year-old has the upside to finish with a .280+ batting average for the remainder of the season and push for a 20/15 season.

 

Logan Henderson, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

The first starting pitcher on this list may be on the waiver wire in the shallowest of leagues, but will likely need to be acquired via trade for those in 12+ team leagues. Henderson debuted in the majors last summer and showed high-end upside, logging 25 1/3 innings (five starts) with a 1.78 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. During this short stint, the right-hander struck out 33 hitters.

However, injuries limited his workload.

In 2026, Henderson faced similar troubles, logging just 23 innings (five starts) with a 2.74 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Like 2025, the former top prospect has showcased a high-end strikeout total, totaling 30 while walking just 6.7% of hitters.

Henderson is currently on the injured list with a back injury but is set to return to the bump later this week ahead of the All-Star break. Given his minimal track record of success in the big league and lengthy injury history, Henderson can likely be acquired at a very low trade cost, making him a top target for the second half.

On a per-inning basis, you may not find a pitcher with as much upside at a low trade cost.

So far this season, Henderson has posted a sharp 2.98 xERA, a .218 xBA, and a 28.7% whiff rate, suggesting that his current production is very sustainable. As he did in his first taste of the majors, Henderson has relied on a four-pitch pitch mix, with his four-seamer and changeup taking up just under 75% of his pitch usage.

His four-seamer has generated a high 28.4% whiff rate and a .264 xwOBA, down from the .304 xwOBA it posted in 2025. His primary breaking ball, his changeup, has posted a high-end 33.8% whiff rate with a sparkling .211 xwOBA (compared to the .284 xwOBA it posted back in 2025).

Even though the 24-year-old has only logged 48 1/3 total innings in the majors during his career, he has been nothing short of dominant, carrying a 2.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 63:14 K:BB. The buy window will close fast, and he has the upside to put together a true breakout showing in the second half.

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

The other starting pitcher I want on my team for the second half is a more traditional "buy-low," like Nimmo. Luzardo is coming off a career season in 2025, in which he logged a career-best 183 2/3 innings with a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 216 strikeouts, the second-most in the National League.

However, he has been unable to live up to this production through the first half of the 2026 season. Across 103 1/3 innings, the southpaw has posted a hefty 3.75 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP. But there is much reason to believe his early-season struggles (which have inflated his ratios) will improve significantly down the stretch.

Over his first 43 2/3 innings of work this season, Luzardo posted a rough 5.77 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP. While he continued to showcase high-end strikeout upside (57), his ratios made him unstartable in standard leagues. Since then, Luzardo has carried a sharp 2.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and a 68:21 K:BB in his last 59 2/3 innings.

While managers may be a bit timid to trust him for the remainder of the season, savvy managers should act quickly to secure a potential high-end SP2 for the final months of the season. Under the hood, Luzardo possesses some of the best metrics among starting pitchers. Luzardo has a 3.05 xERA, .216 xBA, and a 30.0% hard-hit rate on Baseball Savant, all of which place him in the 80th percentile or higher.

His 3.05 xERA is actually nearly 30 points lower than his 2025 mark. In terms of whiff upside, his 32% whiff rate places him in the 90th percentile, and his 28.6% K% puts him in the 89th percentile among qualified pitchers. He is also limiting barrels at a 5.5% rate and generating groundballs at a high 51.6% rate (88th percentile).

It's not often fantasy managers can acquire an elite strikeout asset that also possesses one of the best xERAs and hard-hit rates in the sport. Expect his recent surge to continue over the final months of the season.

Luzardo is more of a bounce-back than a traditional "breakout" for the second half, like Nimmo, but both could be league-winners as their metrics suggest they have gotten extremely unlucky.

 

Garrett Whitlock, RP, Boston Red Sox

Rounding out this list will be my top relief pitcher breakout. Last season in this same column, I recommended Daniel Palencia, who was on the verge of taking over the ninth-inning role in Chicago (which he eventually did) and was a high-end relief pitcher down the stretch. However, this year I want to spotlight an option widely available across Yahoo! leagues.

With the Red Sox trending toward being active sellers at the deadline, their top closer, Aroldis Chapman, is all but likely to join a contender over the next few weeks. Following a trade, their current setup man, Garrett Whitlock, could hold must-start value down the stretch.

The right-hander has already been a high-end asset in saves+holds leagues but could emerge as a top-12 option for saves-only leagues. Through 28 innings this season, Whitlock has a strong 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 28.8% K% (32 strikeouts) while adding 14 holds with one save.

The 30-year-old has shown elite command, walking only 5.4% of hitters while posting a strong 29.7% whiff rate, suggesting his K% should remain stable over the second half. Lastly, Whitlock has also generated a dominant 30.1% hard-hit rate with a 5.5% barrel rate.

Last summer, Whitlock was just as sharp, earning 25 holds with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 72 innings of high-leverage work.

Managers needing saves should not wait to pick up Whitlock. Whitlock has the potential to be a must-start, top-12 closer as soon as Chapman is shipped to a contender.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
2nd Half Breakouts: Andy's "My Guys"
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 15


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Golden State Warriors

Lachlan Olbrich Impresses in Warriors Rout of the Spurs
James Cook III

Can James Cook III Crack the Top Five in 2026?
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
AK Okereke

Lands a Two-Way Deal With the Lakers
Tyreek Hill

Is Tyreek Hill Worthy of a Late-Round Stash in 2026 Drafts?
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Yaxel Lendeborg

Keeps Showing Multi-Category Summer League Appeal
Kendre Miller

Is Kendre Miller Already at the End of His Fantasy Career?
Emanuel Sharp

Scores 18 Points in Kings California Classic Win
Jerry Jeudy

Falling Off Draft Boards in Shallower 2026 Leagues
Nick Boyd

Hands Out 10 Assists in Warriors Blue Loss
Adou Thiero

Stuffs the Box Score in Sunday's California Classic Victory
Patrick Mahomes

How Will Patrick Mahomes Bounce Back From Significant Injury?
Milwaukee Bucks

Brandon Boston Jr. Scores 18 Points in Bucks Summer League Loss
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Cameron Carr

Impresses with 26-Point Outing
Ryan Conwell

Notches 16 Points in Loss
Matthew Golden

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Matthew Golden?
Jonas Valančiūnas

Lakers Could Target Jonas Valanciunas
Ace Bailey

Dealing with Back Spasms
Jalen Coker

Carries Sleeper Appeal for Redraft Leagues Entering 2026
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Plan to Match Offer Sheet on Peyton Watson
Jaylen Waddle

Has Jaylen Waddle's Redraft Stock Outpaced His True Value?
Daniel Jones

Dynasty Managers May Have a Buy-Low Window on Daniel Jones
Quinshon Judkins

Is Quinshon Judkins Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Cam Skattebo

Drawing High Praise From New Head Coach
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Bucky Irving

Can Bucky Irving Return to his Rookie-Season Form?
Jake Ferguson

on the Fringe of Fantasy Relevance in 2026
Mike Gesicki

2026 Value Again Tied to the Health of Those Around Him
Jay Huff

Blocks Four Shots in USA's Qualifier Win
Kirk Cousins

Unlikely to Factor into the Majority of 2026 Drafts
Jonathan Mogbo

Blocks Five Shots in Kings Summer League Win
Cody Williams

Posts 17 Points in Jazz Summer League Victory
Malachi Fields

Part of a Crowded Giants Depth Chart
Egor Demin

Scores 23 Points in California Classic Loss
Jaden Bradley

Lands Two-Way Deal With Raptors
Bennett Stirtz

Posts Balanced Line in First Thunder Summer League Game
Aday Mara

Fills Box Score in Thunder Summer-League Debut
Kingston Flemings

Nearly has Double-Double in Hawks Summer-League Debut
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads Kings With 25 Points in California Classic Win
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
Aaron Rodgers

Is Aaron Rodgers a Superflex Sleeper in 2026?
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
Anthony Richardson Sr.

a Frustrating Dynasty Hold
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
DJ Giddens

Well-Positioned to Hold Dynasty Value
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Kyle Williams

Faces an Uphill Climb to Fantasy Relevance
Eli Stowers

What Can Fantasy Managers Expect from Eli Stowers in 2026?
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
2nd Half Breakouts: Andy's "My Guys"
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 15