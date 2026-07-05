Jalen Coker Carries Sleeper Appeal for Redraft Leagues Entering 2026
Jalen Coker missed the first six games of the 2025 season due to a quad injury. The 24-year-old posted modest numbers upon his return, recording 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets across 11 games. Still, Carolina saw enough from Coker to sign him to a three-year contract extension over the offseason, and he enters 2026 as the projected WR2 for the Panthers. Coker has missed 12 games across his first two NFL seasons, so injury concerns are unquestionably present in his profile. Still, the young wideout could be in line for a breakout season if he can finally put together a fully healthy campaign. As the WR56 by current average draft position in redraft leagues, Coker may be a sneaky sleeper for fantasy managers to target ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller