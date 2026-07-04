Kam Jones Lands Two-Way Deal With Bucks
Kam Jones agreed to a two-way deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Jones was the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and now returns to Wisconsin after starring at Marquette, where he averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists as a senior. He had a limited NBA role last season, averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 16.6 minutes across 37 games. Jones has some secondary playmaking appeal, but Milwaukee's guard mix leaves him more likely to spend time with the Wisconsin Herd than carry steady fantasy value.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto