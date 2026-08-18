Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Hunter Dickinson on Tuesday. The former Kansas and Michigan star went undrafted in 2025 before landing a two-way deal with the Pelicans. He re-signed with New Orleans in July, but now he'll head elsewhere. He averaged 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the G-League last season. He played in five games with the Pelicans, but made a minimal impact. He figures to spend most of his time in the G-League on whichever team he goes to next.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto