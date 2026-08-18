Isaiah Hartenstein is Battling Ankle Injury
Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) won't play for Germany during this summer's FIBA 2027 World Cup Qualifiers, according to basketnews.com. The big man is currently sitting out while managing an ankle injury. He has decided to play it safe and get fully healthy for the beginning of training camp. This injury sounds minor and shouldn't be something that lingers into the regular season. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on his status closer to training camp.
Source: basketnews.com
Source: basketnews.com