Cooper Flagg Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Cooper Flagg has earned offseason praise from general manager Mike Schmitz, who discussed the reigning Rookie of the Year's development during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. The 19-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals as a rookie, becoming the first first-year player since Michael Jordan to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Kyrie Irving, nearing a return from his ACL tear, should ease some creation burden, but Flagg's scoring, rebounding, and defensive production keep him locked in as an early-round fantasy anchor.
Source: 105.3 The Fan
Source: 105.3 The Fan