Ketel Marte Pulled With Knee Soreness on Friday
Ketel Marte (knee) was pulled from Friday's game early against the Atlanta Braves with soreness in his left knee, the team announced. Marte appeared to injure himself on defense in the bottom of the first inning and was pulled in the second inning. Ildemaro Vargas moved from first base to second base, with Tim Tawa moving from center field to first base, and Jorge Barrosa entering the game to play center field. We should have more details on the severity of Marte's knee injury after the game. Until then, fantasy managers should consider the All-Star second baseman to be day-to-day. The 32-year-old switch-hitter entered the day hitting .252/.315/.449 with a .765 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 64 runs scored, and four stolen bases across his 465 at-bats in 2026. Marte continues to be one of the more productive fantasy second basemen, but he entered the day hitting only .231 (9-for-39) with two homers, two doubles, five RBI, six runs, eight walks, and eight strikeouts in 11 games in the month of August.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks