Brandyn Garcia a Deep-League Saves Source in Closer Committee
Brandyn Garcia and right-handers Kevin Ginkel and Juan Morillo. Although Garcia's last save came on July 31, his three saves on the season currently lead the D-backs' bullpen, and he's been sharp in his second season in the big leagues with a 2.12 ERA (2.17 FIP), 0.79 WHIP, his first three career saves, 37 strikeouts, and only seven walks in 34 innings out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old southpaw immediately became a favorite of manager Tory Lovullo's in the ninth inning when the club demoted veteran right-hander Paul Sewald from the closer's role. In addition to his career-high three saves, Garcia has 13 holds as well, making him an interesting relief arm in leagues that count holds. Since the beginning of July, Garcia has allowed only four runs (three earned) while walking two, striking out 17, saving two games, and picking up five holds. He may be the best option for saves in Arizona the rest of the way, and he's rostered in under 20% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference