Tanner Scott a Top Stash After Dodgers Blow Another Save?
Tanner Scott returned to a late-inning setup role in L.A. when regular closer Edwin Diaz returned from the injured list in late July, which led to him being dropped in many fantasy leagues without a consistent path to saves. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw could be worth picking up again off the waiver wire after another blown save by Diaz in a loss to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Diaz was hit with a blown save and a loss, and he's allowed seven runs with three blown saves in 3 2/3 innings so far in August. Although the 32-year-old is being paid a lot, the Dodgers could be considering demoting him from the closer's role as they look to close out the National League West late in the year. Diaz has an 11.57 ERA while converting just six of his 10 save chances in 2026, while Scott, after a rough first year in L.A. in 2025, has been solid with a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 16 saves in 48 innings pitched. Scott is rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues and is worth stashing in the event Diaz is demoted.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference