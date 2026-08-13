Jeremiyah Love Suffers Ankle Injury, Could Have Returned
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered an ankle injury during the team's 27-14 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Mike LaFleur told the media that Love had a minor ankle injury but could've returned and should be good to practice next week. The third-overall pick had a strong showing on Thursday night, totaling 72 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts. Love was the first back on the field tonight, with veteran Tyler Allegeier spelling him. While it's possible the team was trying to get their inexperienced back more work during the preseason, seeing him dominate the time share is a great sign for fantasy managers. As long as Love is healthy, he should be a strong RB2 in 2026.
Source: Theo Mackie - AZC Sports
Source: Theo Mackie - AZC Sports