Cam Little Looking to Build Off Breakout Season
Cam Little aims to build on a strong second season in 2026. Last year, Little made 30 of 34 field goals, including a 68-yarder that set the NFL record for the longest, and 50 of 51 extra points. He finished as the fifth-ranked kicker in fantasy formats, averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game. The third-year kicker will be 23 by the start of the season and is already setting records and eyeing the first-ever 70-yard field goal, which he has made only in the preseason. With head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence hoping to build on a strong first season together, Little hopes for more opportunities in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller