Will Howard Impresses in First NFL Action
Will Howard completed seven of nine pass attempts for 86 yards in a 28-9 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. The second-year pro, who missed the entire 2025 season with a hand injury, made his NFL debut in the second quarter after taking over for veteran Mason Rudolph. On his second possession, Howard led the offense on a quick 80-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back Lew Nichols. Howard displayed a strong connection with tight end Robert Tonyan, as the two connected for four receptions and 61 yards on just four targets. The 24-year-old played into the third quarter before giving way to rookie Drew Allar, who also turned in an impressive performance. Howard is worth monitoring in dynasty formats as he competes for a backup job heading into the regular season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN