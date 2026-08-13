Jalen Brunson Stays Hungry After Knicks Title
Jalen Brunson said winning the 2026 title and Finals MVP will not change his approach, telling the New York Post he still has "a lot more that I can prove." The reigning Finals MVP averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists across 74 regular-season games before raising his scoring to 28.4 points per game during New York's championship run. The Knicks are largely running it back with Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart still in place, while Mitchell Robinson is the biggest departure after signing with Boston. Brunson remains an early-round fantasy cornerstone, with his role and shot volume positioned to stay steady as New York chases a repeat.
Source: Jared Schwartz
Source: Jared Schwartz