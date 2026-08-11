Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
Zac Veen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday and have designated infielder Edouard Julien for assignment in a corresponding move, according to Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. It will be Veen's first action in the big leagues since he struggled in 2025 in his MLB debut in 12 games played, when he went 4-for-34 (.118) with a homer, two RBI, two walks, and 14 strikeouts. The team's No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has earned a promotion back to the majors in 2026 by hitting .327/.402/.635 with a 1.037 OPS, 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 82 runs scored across 100 games and 445 plate appearances with the Isotopes. The 6-foot-3, 243-pounder bulked up in the offseason and cleaned up his act from a maturity standpoint, so he appears much better positioned to have sustained success for the Rockies to close out the season. Veen went 5-for-5 with three home runs, a double, and a triple over the weekend against Triple-A Sugar Land, and fantasy managers who need power and speed should be looking to add him off the waiver wire, even in mixed leagues.
Source: The Denver Post - Kyle Newman
Source: The Denver Post - Kyle Newman