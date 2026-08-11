Brody Hopkins Has The Stuff For Big League Debut This Season
Brody Hopkins has struggled a bit lately for Triple-A Durham and is coming off a start in which he allowed five earned runs and walked five batters in one inning. All in all, Hopkins has a 4-8 record this season with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP with 106 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched. Hopkins is the No. 5 prospect in the Rays' system and has a 60-grade fastball and curveball with a 55-grade slider and cutter. The 24-year-old is looking to debut this season for the Rays and certainly has the stuff to be a solid MLB starter. Those fantasy managers looking to take a chance could go for Hopkins on the waiver wire in advance of his call-up, looking to get ahead of the pack. Based on his most recent results, an MLB debut is not guaranteed this year, but at 24 years old, he is the right age for a chance at a debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball