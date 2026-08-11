Byron Buxton Works Out Before Monday's Game
Byron Buxton (hip) worked out on the field and took batting practice on Monday before the team's game at Target Field, according to LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Manager Derek Shelton said it was a "very encouraging workout" for Buxton, who is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right-hip impingement. The 32-year-old veteran had been progressing slowly from his hip injury, but Monday represented some real progress. It's unclear when Buxton might be able to rejoin the major-league roster, but Shelton did note that he is not expected to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning, which makes us think he will most likely be back before the end of August, barring a setback. The three-time All-Star is limping to the finish line in 2026, but he's had a fine season to this point, slashing .263/.320/.544 with an .864 OPS, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven steals in 82 games played after clubbing a career-high 35 long balls with 83 RBI and 24 steals in 2025. Buxton remains rostered in nearly all Yahoo leagues (95%) while he rehabs from his hip injury.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - LaVelle E. Neal III
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - LaVelle E. Neal III