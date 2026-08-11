Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
Nikola Jokic remains firmly in Denver despite an overseas push from Panathinaikos owner Dimitrios Giannakopoulos, who said he made a serious proposal to bring the three-time MVP to Greece and plans to try again next year, per ESPN's Anthony Slater. Jokic has two years and $121.9 million left on his deal, though the 2027-28 season is a player option that could make next summer interesting. The 31-year-old has already said he wants to stay in Denver, and this does nothing to hurt his fantasy outlook. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists last season, keeping him locked in as the top fantasy target.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater