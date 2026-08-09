Ross Chastain Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa

Aug 9, 2026, 12:30 PM ET
Ross Chastain's No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet has looked stout at Iowa Speedway thus far this weekend, as the "Melon Man" had respectable speed in both practice and qualifying on Saturday. Chastain ranked third-best in 30-lap average during practice--showing that he had good long-run speed--and then went out and qualified ninth for this weekend's Iowa Corn 350, which is just his third top-10 starting spot in the last 11 races. Now the question is, will Chastain be able to finish? Ross has been notorious for disappointing on race day this season, as he only has one top-five finish and four top 10s. However, Iowa has been a good track for Chastain, as he has finished 11th in both starts here. At $7.1K on DraftKings this weekend and with limited Place Differential upside, Ross is a very risky pick, but you should probably have some exposure in large field tournaments. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Yahoo! Sports