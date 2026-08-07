Amen Thompson Eyes Below-Max Extension with Rockets
Amen Thompson is expected to sign a rookie-scale extension before the 2026-27 season begins, though a full five-year, $250 million max deal is not expected, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Siegel wrote that a deal between 20 and 22 percent of the salary cap, worth roughly $200 million total, would make more sense for Houston. The 23-year-old broke out last season, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals across 79 games. He was already a 2024-25 All-Defensive First Team selection, and the fantasy appeal is clear: rebounds, assists, steals, and efficiency. The jumper still caps the ceiling, but Thompson is trending toward early-round value.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel