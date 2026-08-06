Mavericks Seek First-Rounder for Daniel Gafford
Daniel Gafford remains available for the right price, with Evan Sidery reporting that Dallas is seeking a protected first-round pick in a deal. The 27-year-old is signed through 2028-29 at roughly $18.1 million annually, so Dallas does not have to dump him. Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 21.7 minutes last season while shooting 65.5% from the field, keeping him useful as a low-usage fantasy center. A trade would likely hurt Dereck Lively II's insurance value less than it would open minutes for Morez Johnson Jr. and Moussa Cisse, who would move closer to the nightly center mix.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery