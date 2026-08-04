Jose Ramirez Out With Hand Soreness on Tuesday
Jose Ramirez (hand) is out of the starting lineup on Tuesday against the visiting New York Mets due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left hand, according to Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Gabriel Arias is making the start at the hot corner and will bat seventh for Cleveland against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea. It's concerning that it's the same hand that Ramirez had surgery on to fix a fractured hamate bone, as this is an injury that could very well send the All-Star third baseman back to the injured list. The 33-year-old seven-time All-Star has only played in 82 games (360 plate appearances) and is hitting an un-J-Ram-like .233/.331/.388 with a .720 OPS, 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 27 stolen bases, and 48 runs scored after reaching the 30-homer mark in three of the last five seasons for the Guards. Ramirez has had a tough time bouncing back from his original hand injury, as he's posted a .478 OPS since the All-Star break. This setback should have his fantasy managers worried that he won't bounce back to his pre-injury form again until maybe next year.
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Paul Hoynes
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Paul Hoynes