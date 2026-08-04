Clay Holmes Worth Waiver Consideration as he Nears a Return With New Team
Clay Holmes (leg) to the Chicago Cubs at Monday's trade deadline, even though he's still on the 60-day injured list with a fractured fibula that he suffered when he was hit by a comebacker on May 15 against his former team, the New York Yankees. It's a bit unclear what Holmes' role will be with his new club when he's reinstated from the IL, but either way, he could be a meaningful role player in fantasy leagues. The 33-year-old veteran made his third minor-league rehab start on Sunday with High-A Brooklyn, throwing 5 1/3 innings and 73 pitches, so it appears he's on the verge of joining Chicago's major-league roster. Holmes will have more fantasy appeal if he joins the Cubbies' starting rotation, but he does have experience as a high-leverage reliever as well, saving 74 games for the Yankees from 2022 to 2024. Before his fibula injury with the Mets, Holmes went 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA (3.21 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks in 52 2/3 frames across nine starts. Fantasy managers who have room on their roster and need pitching depth should consider picking Holmes up. He's rostered in only 35% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference