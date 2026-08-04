Cam Caminiti Promoted To Double-A

Aug 4, 2026, 9:27 AM ET

Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Cam Caminiti has been promoted to the Double-A Columbus Clingstones. Caminiti was 3-4 at High-A Rome with a 3.89 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. He had 93 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched before his promotion to Double-A. The 19-year-old left-handed pitcher is the top overall prospect in Atlanta's system and was a first-round pick in the draft out of high school in Arizona. Caminiti has a 60-grade fastball and two 55-grade secondary pitches in his slider and changeup. The promotion to Double-A at the age of 19 is a great sign for Caminiti and the Braves, but it could be a year or two before fantasy managers see Caminiti paying off for fantasy teams in the big leagues. He is a great dynasty league stash but in redraft leagues, Caminiti can probably be left safely on the waiver wire.