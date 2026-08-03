Tigers Acquire Top Pitching Prospect Kash Mayfield From Padres
Casey Mize. Mayfield is at least a year or two away from being able to contribute in the big leagues, as he's just 21 years old and has not yet pitched above High-A. However, the young lefty was considered the number two prospect in the Padres system. He has also posted strong results so far this year at High-A Fort Wayne, recording a 3-1 record with a 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts across 53 1/3 innings (15 starts). Mayfield needs to improve his command, as he's logged a 10.3% walk rate in 2026. Still, he's posted an impressive 29.0% strikeout rate after posting a 34.1% strikeout rate across 19 Single-A starts in 2025. In dynasty formats, Mayfield remains an appealing pitching asset even after the trade.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal