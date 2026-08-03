Cubs Acquire Pitcher Clay Holmes From the Mets
Clay Holmes (leg) and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets on Monday in exchange for infielder Jefferson Rojas, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Holmes becomes the third starting pitcher that the Cubbies acquired at this year's trade deadline, joining veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman and lefty Braxton Garrett. The 33-year-old Holmes is still on the 60-day injured list after fracturing his fibula earlier this season, but he could help bolster Chicago's rotation down the stretch, and he could make his Cubs debut sooner rather than later after making his third minor-league rehab start with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the Cubs feel that Holmes will be better off working in a relief role (he has plenty of experience doing that), with right-hander Edward Cabrera (hamstring) also nearing his return from the IL. It's hard to gauge Holmes' rest-of-season fantasy outlook because we don't know exactly what his role will be upon joining his new club. Before injuring his leg earlier this year, the two-time All-Star had a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 45:18 K:BB in just nine starts, but the underlying metrics pointed to eventual regression. Taylor, who will be a free agent after the season, will be a platoon bat in Chicago against lefties after sporting a .900 OPS against southpaws with the Mets in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan