Pirates Acquiring Late-Inning Reliever Luke Weaver From the Mets
Luke Weaver from the New York Mets on Monday, a source told Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Weaver was one of the few bright spots for the Mets in 2026, going 2-1 with a stingy 1.84 ERA (0.82 WHIP), one save, 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in 44 innings pitched out of the bullpen. Left-hander Gregory Soto has been Pittsburgh's primary source of saves so far in 2026, but he's been pretty volatile, so it seems likely that Weaver is going to get a huge fantasy boost and jump into save opportunities in his new digs. The 32-year-old Weaver will remain under contract with Pittsburgh through the 2027 season and will be paid $12.5 million. He's currently only rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues, but with the trade to the Pirates, Weaver's fantasy stock should improve drastically in the coming days. Weaver is in his 11th season in the majors, with all 13 of his career saves coming in the last three years.
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo