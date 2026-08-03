Max Anderson A Steady Force At Triple-A
Max Anderson started the month of August with two straight multi-hit efforts, bringing his batting average this season to .314. Anderson racked up five combined hits and raised his totals between Low-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo to .314 with 13 homers and 43 RBI to go with 50 runs scored over 283 at-bats as he missed some game time due to a left quad strain in April and May. Anderson, the No. 8 prospect in the Tigers' organization, has been back healthy for some time and thriving with the Toledo Mud Hens. Given a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power, Anderson is a former second-round pick out of Nebraska. The Tigers' direction as of now is up in the air, so it is hard to say how they will use Anderson to close out this season. However, with the ability to play second or third base, Anderson could give the Tigers a versatility boost as a utility infielder depending on how the trade deadline plays out. He's a name to monitor for a stash the rest of the way as the Tigers' direction becomes more apparent.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball